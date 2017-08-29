Finance
Search
Under ArmourKevin Durant Is Hurting Under Armour’s Stock
Jr. NBA Clinic with Kevin Durant in India
Hurricane HarveyWhy Harvey Is So Much Worse Than Anyone Predicted
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
MPWKathy Griffin ‘No Longer Sorry’ for Donald Trump Photo
Kathy Griffin Performs At Long Center
Data

Why Diamond Sales Have Been Weak and Gold Prices Are Rebounding

Grace Donnelly
2:59 PM ET

Diamond sales have been a little dull lately.

With interest from buyers in China and India shrinking and millennials choosing to forego diamond engagement rings (or marriage altogether), the industry is trying to cut a path toward future growth.

De Beers thinks the answer could be more advertising. The company increased its marketing budget to $140 million this year — the most since 2008, according to Bloomberg.

The campaigns will primarily target the industry’s largest markets in China, India, and the U.S. with most of the focus on the company’s Forevermark and De Beers Diamond Jewellers brands.

The price of diamonds has fallen over the last five years, though supply is expected to peak and then plateau in the next few years and inflate prices, according to De Beers chief executive Bruce Cleaver.

Diamond sales are increasingly dependent on wealthy U.S. shoppers. In fact, American buyers account for more than half of the world’s diamond purchases. The U.S. market rose 4.4% last year to a record $41 million — enough to offset the decline in China and India.

While diamonds and other gems have seen a slump in demand, the price of gold is climbing.

The precious metal could soon reach the $1,375-per-ounce record set in August 2016. It set a new 11-month-high yesterday of about $1,330 an ounce.

Geopolitical tensions and uncertainty are driving continued gains for gold. It’s currently trading at its highest price since November 9th following the North Korean launch of a missile over Japan.

The threat of nuclear war has been pushing gold prices up for most of the summer. Historically, the price of gold has increased during periods of tension as investors turn toward the more stable value of precious metals.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE