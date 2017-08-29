Finance
Search
Hurricane HarveyGlobal Warming Didn’t Cause Hurricane Harvey. Here’s What Did.
NEWS: AUG 28 Hurricane Harvey
Brainstorm HealthBrainstorm Health: Hospitals and Harvey, VR Dementia Research, Stem Cell ‘Bad Actors’
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
RetailPerfumania, Distributor of Several Trump-Branded Colognes, Files for Bankruptcy
Perfumania Celebrates Their Appearance With Kim Kardashian On "The Apprentice"
On Leading

General Mills CEO Expects to Turn Company Around by End of 2017

Susie Gharib
11:16 AM ET

Innovation and fresh organic products is Jeff Harmening’s recipe for success at General Mills. He’s the new CEO of the 150-year-old company famous for producing iconic products like Cheerios, Gold Medal flour and Yoplait.

Speaking with Fortune’s Susie Gharib, Harmening says he expects to turn around the two-year sales decline at General Mills by the end of 2017. “The first and foremost key for us to get back to growth is to follow what consumers want,” he says, “whether that’s in Haagen-Dazs ice-cream, in Annie’s organics, or in gluten-free Cheerios.”

A 23-year veteran of General Mills, Harmening knows well the story behind the missteps the company made with Yoplait, which was once the top-selling yogurt brand in the U.S. He’s hoping that the launch of a new French-style yogurt, called “Oui”, can reverse the dramatic sales decline.

“Our goal is not only to stabilize our yogurt business. Our goal is to lead growth in the yogurt category again,” says Harmening, adding, “Not only do we think we can do well here in the U.S., but we’ve also introduced Yoplait into China, and that business is going really well. We have high hopes for that, as well.”

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE