Chelsea Clinton is a Twitter "shero" after making a subtle jab at Ivanka Trump.

The dialogue began with a New York Times report, which gave new life to suspicions about Russian interference in the U.S. presidential election. The report revealed a series of emails in which an associate of Trump's wrote: “Our boy can become president of the USA and we can engineer it."

The email was written by Felix Sater, who boasted about his ties to Russian President Putin in an email to Trump's lawyer. “I will get Putin on this program and we will get Donald elected," he wrote.

Also mentioned in the email is Ivanka Trump. "I arranged for Ivanka to sit in Putins [sic] private chair at his desk and office in the Kremlin," he wrote.

In a statement, the First Daughter said that during her trip to Moscow in 2006 she took “a brief tour of Red Square and the Kremlin” as a tourist. She said it is possible she sat in the Russian president's chair but did not recall it.

On Tuesday afternoon, sports journalist Molly Knight joked that "If Chelsea Clinton had done this, [Fox News host] Sean Hannity would be taking hostages."

If Chelsea Clinton had done this, @seanhannity would be taking hostages. https://t.co/roCEgCmy6T - Molly Knight (@molly_knight) August 28, 2017

Clinton responded to the tweet with what many interpreted as a subtle jab at Trump: "[My husband] Marc & I visited Russia as tourists in 2006-Tretyakov, Hermitage, Pushkin, Tolstoy's home, Novodevichy, public parts of Kremlin & great food."

Marc & I visited Russia as tourists in 2006-Tretyakov, Hermitage, Pushkin, Tolstoy's home, Novodevichy, public parts of Kremlin & great food https://t.co/v6WYMqPUzk - Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) August 28, 2017

Subscribe to The Broadsheet , Fortune's daily newsletter about the most powerful women.

Twitter users appreciated the subtlety of the jab; by pointed out she had visited "public parts" of the Kremlin, she drew attention to the fact that Ivanka Trump's visit was not a normal tour as she has claimed.

Others appreciated that Clinton refused to bash Trump outright, and kept the dialog "civil."

I like how you respond to messages of hate on Twitter. Makes me feel better about America! - Awana Reese (@aria1728) August 28, 2017

thanks for doing your part to keep the dialog civil, ms. C - Ira (@IraDW) August 28, 2017

No one trolls as well as Chelsea. She's my twitter shero - i can't (@revpse) August 29, 2017

Clinton's uniquely classy style of verbal sparring even inspired one Twitter ( twtr ) user to call her a "Twitter shero."