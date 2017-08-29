Leadership
Most Powerful Women

Twitter Is Loving Chelsea Clinton’s Subtle Jab at Ivanka Trump

Valentina Zarya
12:00 PM ET

Chelsea Clinton is a Twitter "shero" after making a subtle jab at Ivanka Trump.

The dialogue began with a New York Times report, which gave new life to suspicions about Russian interference in the U.S. presidential election. The report revealed a series of emails in which an associate of Trump's wrote: “Our boy can become president of the USA and we can engineer it."

The email was written by Felix Sater, who boasted about his ties to Russian President Putin in an email to Trump's lawyer. “I will get Putin on this program and we will get Donald elected," he wrote.

Also mentioned in the email is Ivanka Trump. "I arranged for Ivanka to sit in Putins [sic] private chair at his desk and office in the Kremlin," he wrote.

In a statement, the First Daughter said that during her trip to Moscow in 2006 she took “a brief tour of Red Square and the Kremlin” as a tourist. She said it is possible she sat in the Russian president's chair but did not recall it.

On Tuesday afternoon, sports journalist Molly Knight joked that "If Chelsea Clinton had done this, [Fox News host] Sean Hannity would be taking hostages."

Clinton responded to the tweet with what many interpreted as a subtle jab at Trump: "[My husband] Marc & I visited Russia as tourists in 2006-Tretyakov, Hermitage, Pushkin, Tolstoy's home, Novodevichy, public parts of Kremlin & great food."

Twitter users appreciated the subtlety of the jab; by pointed out she had visited "public parts" of the Kremlin, she drew attention to the fact that Ivanka Trump's visit was not a normal tour as she has claimed.

Others appreciated that Clinton refused to bash Trump outright, and kept the dialog "civil."

Clinton's uniquely classy style of verbal sparring even inspired one Twitter (twtr) user to call her a "Twitter shero."

