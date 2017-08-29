Good morning, readers! This is Sy.

Hurricane Harvey has absolutely devastated Texas cities like Houston with powerful winds and torrential downpours. At least ten deaths have been reported so far (the full figure may become much higher once the flood recedes and authorities can check up on residents), and oil refining capacity has been hit hard, catalyzing a spike in gas prices.

Amid the damage, some area trauma centers have been forced to evacuate and transfer patients to other hospitals. But how does a medical facility even prepare for this level of natural disaster—especially considering the innate unpredictability of a storm?

I spoke with a physician who works at the world renowned University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center on the lessons its administrators learned from Hurricane Allison back in 2001. As you might guess, preparation and constant communication are key. You can read my full writeup of our chat here .

Read on for the day's news.

Sy Mukherjee

@the_sy_guy

sayak.mukherjee@fortune.com