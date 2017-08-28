Autos
Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Gives Us a Peek At His L.A. Tunnel Project

Kirsten Korosec
2:16 PM ET

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk teased his newest endeavor with a picture of a Model S inside a tunnel that he's digging in Los Angeles.

Like so many of Musk's projects, this isn't just any ol' tunnel. Musk's startup, The Boring Company, is digging a tunnel that will be used to transport vehicles at high speeds to avoid traffic congestion. The idea is to lower vehicles via an elevator to a tunnel, where it's then transported—not driven—in a "sled" along magnetic rails at high speeds.

A Model S in The Boring Company tunnel being dug under Los Angeles (starting in Hawthorne)

A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on

The Boring Company, was inspired by traffic congestion Musk experienced in Los Angeles. The aim is to find a way cost-effectively dig networks of tunnels for vehicles and high-speed trains.

Ultimately, Musk wants to build a network of underground tunnels that could be used for cars or a futuristic transport system called hyperloop that theoretically would send people and packages, housed inside reduced-pressure tubes, long distances at super speeds.

The entrance to the tunnel is in a parking lot at SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, Calif. The elevator descends more than 150 feet to the tunnel. The next phase, which Musk received approval for this month from the Hawthorne City Council, is to build a two-mile tunnel that travels west from SpaceX and under 120th street.

Last month, Musk posted a video on Instagram showing a Model S descending into the tunnel on the car elevator.

