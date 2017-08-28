Tech
Search
SonySony Is Cutting the Price of This Hot Tech Product
Hurricane HarveyHurricane Harvey Damage Pushes Gas Prices to a Two-Year High
Texas Residents Prepare As Hurricane Harvey Likely To Boost Gas Prices For U.S. Drivers
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Norht Korea Missile TestsNorth Korea’s Japan Missile Launch: Everything We Know So Far
North Korea Launches Ballistic Missile Into Japanese Waters
Mayweather

Showtime Hit With Lawsuits Over ‘Grainy’ Mayweather Fight Livestream

Reuters
7:19 PM ET

Two U.S. boxing fans have filed lawsuits against cable TV provider Showtime over the quality of the livestream for the much-hyped weekend fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor.

Two separate lawsuits, filed in Oregon federal court by Portland resident Zack Bartel and by Victor Mallh in New York federal court, seek class-action status for what they allege were failures in Showtime's pay-per-view livestream of the match in Las Vegas.

Bartel and Mallh said they had paid $99.95 to Showtime to watch the match.

Bartel's unlawful trade practices lawsuit said that instead of being a "witness to history" as promotions for the fight had promised, all he saw was "grainy video, error screens, buffer events, and stalls."

Mallh's breach-of-contract lawsuit said his service continually logged out and when he was able to watch, "the pictures were delayed, cutting out, or otherwise incomplete." Both are seeking jury trials.

Showtime, a unit of CBS, said it could not comment on ongoing litigation.

Chris DeBlasio, senior vice president of sports communications at Showtime, said, however, the network was offering limited refunds to those who bought the fight through its pay-per-view app.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

"While we at Showtime received a very limited amount of complaints, we will issue a full refund to any customers who purchased the event directly from Showtime and were unable to receive the telecast," DeBlasio said.

Mayweather beat mixed martial arts champion McGregor in a 10th-round technical knockout on Saturday in what was thought to be one of the richest boxing matches of all time.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE