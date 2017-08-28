MPW
Search
Burning ManWhy Newcomers Can’t Ruin Burning Man
Uber3 Reasons Uber’s New CEO Can Help
Key Speakers At The GeekWire Summit
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Venture CapitalCalifornia Wants to Crack Down on Sexual Harassment by Venture Capitalists
State capitol building, Sacramento, California
United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley Testifies To House Foreign Affairs Committee
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley testifies during a hearing before the House Foreign Affairs Committee June 28, 2017 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Photograph by Alex Wong—Getty Images
Most Powerful Women

Will Nikki Haley Replace Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State?

Valentina Zarya
11:04 AM ET

Rex Tillerson's controversial comments—including his statement that "the president speaks for himself" on the violence in Charlottesville, Va.—are leading to speculation that the secretary of state may soon go the way of Anthony Scaramucci and Steve Bannon (that is to say: out).

As for who might replace him, the frontrunner seems to be UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, who, Politico reported in April, had been offered the post of secretary of state back in November. Haley reportedly turned the job down because she felt she lacked the requisite foreign policy experience. Over the past few months, however, she has been much more vocal on diplomatic issues that the actual secretary of state.

Related

Five mixed air-punching fists against black
Most Powerful Women5 Ways Men Can Show Solidarity on Women’s Equality Day
Most Powerful Women
5 Ways Men Can Show Solidarity on Women’s Equality Day

Haley also recently hinted that she has the ear of the president, saying in that she had a
private" conversation with President Trump after the white supremacy rally in Charlottesville and that her words were "taken very well."

Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Wonder Woman" - Arrivals
Most Powerful Women‘Wonder Woman’ Director Unloads on James Cameron: ‘There Is No Right Kind of Powerful Woman’
compare-card
COMPARECARDS
SPONSORED
Most Powerful WomenWhat Motivates the World’s Most Powerful Women to Mentor
THAILAND-POLITICS
Most Powerful WomenFormer Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Reportedly Skips Court and Flees the Country
Suffragists NYC
Most Powerful WomenHere’s What What We’re Actually Celebrating On Women’s Equality Day
Political And Business Visitors At Trump Tower During President-Elect's Transition To The White House
Most Powerful WomenNew York Gov. Cuomo Asks Trump to Proclaim Saturday ‘Women’s Equality Day’
Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts
Most Powerful WomenGirl Scouts Leadership Is Accusing the Boy Scouts of a Secret Plan to Recruit Girls
73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Headshots
Most Powerful WomenAmy Schumer: I Don’t ‘Deserve’ to Be Paid the Same As Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
melania trumpMelania Trump Thanks Chelsea Clinton For Defending Her Son From Internet Trolls

Subscribe to the Broadsheet, Fortune’s daily newsletter on powerful women.

Tillerson stunned pundits and viewers Sunday in an interview with Fox News' Chris Wallace when he declined to say that President Trump represents American values.

Speaking about Charlottesville, Tillerson said that he doesn't "believe anyone doubts the American people's values or the commitment of the American government or the government's agencies to advancing those values and defending those values."

Wallace followed up with, "And the president's values?"

"The president speaks for himself, Chris."

Axios's Jonathan Swan reports that this is just the latest in a series of perceived gaffes by the secretary of state. He cites a source inside the White House quoting President Trump as saying, "Rex just doesn't get it, he's totally establishment in his thinking."

Among the president's reported frustrations: the fact that Tillerson still hasn't staffed top roles at the State Department (the secretary's spokesman tells Axios it's because recommendations "sit on the dock" even after they are sent), that he has "destroyed morale" within that department, and that he has contradicted Trump on a number of diplomatic issues, including Venezuelan sanctions and the Iranian nuclear deal.

Axios's Mike Allen suggests that if Haley were to take the Secretary job, a possible replacement for her at the UN could be Deputy Secretary National Security Adviser Dina Powell.

The White House has not yet responded to Fortune's request for comment.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE