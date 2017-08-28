Finance
Search
Burning ManWhy Newcomers Can’t Ruin Burning Man
Uber3 Reasons Uber’s New CEO Can Help
Key Speakers At The GeekWire Summit
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Venture CapitalCalifornia Wants to Crack Down on Sexual Harassment by Venture Capitalists
State capitol building, Sacramento, California
US-WEATHER-STORM-HARVEY
People walk through flooded streets during the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey August 27, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Hurricane Harvey left a trail of devastation Saturday after the most powerful storm to hit the US mainland in over a decade slammed into Texas, destroying homes, severing power supplies and forcing tens of thousands of residents to flee. / AFP PHOTO / Brendan Smialowski (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images) BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI AFP/Getty Images
Hurricane Harvey

These Companies Are Donating Millions to Help Victims of Hurricane Harvey

Chris Morris
10:43 AM ET

If there's one upside to a natural disaster like Hurricane Harvey, it's a reminder that despite the political and cultural differences that divide this country, we can still come together when it counts.

The storm's impact on Texas has been devastating and the estimated cleanup costs have already hit $40 billion. That has spurred several major corporations to dig into their coffers and help out.

Here's a look at the companies that have already pledged money to help victims of the storm.

PepsiCo - The soda company, which has a significant presence in Texas, has donated $1 million to the American Red Cross for relief efforts and says it will provide supplies, including purified drinking water, to areas impacted by the storm.

Walmart - The retail giant has said it will give cash and product donations of $1 million or more to several relief groups helping people along the Texas Gulf Coast.

Amazon - The online retailer will match donations made to the Red Cross Hurricane Harvey Relief fund on Amazon.com up to $1 million.

Exxon Mobil - The gas giant has donated $500,000 to Red Cross organizations along the Gulf Coast.

The Home Depot - Beyond the $1 million the company's foundation has given the Red Cross to help with immediate relief efforts, it's also sending truckloads of products to Texas stores to help people make repairs as soon as possible.

Lowe's - The hardware chain has made a $500,000 contribution to the Red Cross Disaster Relief arm and is setting up donation stations in all of its Texas stores for customers who wish to add to that.

Starbucks - Customers can make donations at any Starbucks store in the country, but the company's Starbucks Foundation has also given $250,000 to the Red Cross.

Google - On top of the $250,000 grant the company has given to the Red Cross, it's also matching employee donations up to $250,000.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE