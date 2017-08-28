These Companies Are Donating Millions to Help Victims of Hurricane Harvey

People walk through flooded streets during the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey August 27, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Hurricane Harvey left a trail of devastation Saturday after the most powerful storm to hit the US mainland in over a decade slammed into Texas, destroying homes, severing power supplies and forcing tens of thousands of residents to flee. / AFP PHOTO / Brendan Smialowski (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

If there's one upside to a natural disaster like Hurricane Harvey, it's a reminder that despite the political and cultural differences that divide this country, we can still come together when it counts.

The storm's impact on Texas has been devastating and the estimated cleanup costs have already hit $40 billion . That has spurred several major corporations to dig into their coffers and help out.

Here's a look at the companies that have already pledged money to help victims of the storm.

PepsiCo - The soda company, which has a significant presence in Texas, has donated $1 million to the American Red Cross for relief efforts and says it will provide supplies, including purified drinking water, to areas impacted by the storm.

Walmart - The retail giant has said it will give cash and product donations of $1 million or more to several relief groups helping people along the Texas Gulf Coast.

Amazon - The online retailer will match donations made to the Red Cross Hurricane Harvey Relief fund on Amazon .com up to $1 million.

Exxon Mobil - The gas giant has donated $500,000 to Red Cross organizations along the Gulf Coast.

The Home Depot - Beyond the $1 million the company's foundation has given the Red Cross to help with immediate relief efforts, it's also sending truckloads of products to Texas stores to help people make repairs as soon as possible.

Lowe's - The hardware chain has made a $500,000 contribution to the Red Cross Disaster Relief arm and is setting up donation stations in all of its Texas stores for customers who wish to add to that.

Starbucks - Customers can make donations at any Starbucks store in the country, but the company's Starbucks Foundation has also given $250,000 to the Red Cross.

Google - On top of the $250,000 grant the company has given to the Red Cross, it's also matching employee donations up to $250,000.