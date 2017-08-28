Careers
Chart shows jobs automation potential
Nicolas Rapp
automation

Ready for a Robot Co-Worker? Find Out How Likely Your Job Is to Be Automated

Nicolas Rapp,Brian O'Keefe
10:00 AM ET

The robots are coming for our jobs—and we should welcome them. Why? Automation may help the U.S. economy break out of its productivity malaise. From 2007 through 2016, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, U.S. nonfarm business productivity grew just 1.2% annually, or well below past performance. In the 1990s, for example, nonfarm productivity grew 2.2% per year. A recent report by the McKinsey Global ­Institute argues that technologies such as A.I. and robotics offer a solution. Automation alone, McKinsey estimates, could boost global productivity growth by 0.8% to 1.4% annually. Here, jobs where automation can have the biggest impact.

NIcolas Rapp 

A version of this article appears in the Sept. 1, 2017 issue of Fortune with the headline "Automation Ahead."

