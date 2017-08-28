Ready for a Robot Co-Worker? Find Out How Likely Your Job Is to Be Automated

The robots are coming for our jobs—and we should welcome them. Why? Automation may help the U.S. economy break out of its productivity malaise. From 2007 through 2016, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, U.S. nonfarm business productivity grew just 1.2% annually, or well below past performance. In the 1990s, for example, nonfarm productivity grew 2.2% per year. A recent report by the McKinsey Global ­Institute argues that technologies such as A.I. and robotics offer a solution. Automation alone, McKinsey estimates, could boost global productivity growth by 0.8% to 1.4% annually. Here, jobs where automation can have the biggest impact.

NIcolas Rapp

Related:

How to Thrive in an Automated Workplace

Will a Robot Replace You at Work? This Website Tells You

Here’s Why You Should Reconsider Taking a Job in The Best Places to Live

A version of this article appears in the Sept. 1, 2017 issue of Fortune with the headline "Automation Ahead."