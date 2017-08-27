Tech
Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift’s New Single Broke a Spotify Streaming Record

David Z. Morris
5:17 PM ET

Spotify says that Taylor Swift’s new single, “Look What You Made Me Do,” was streamed more in a single day than any other song on the platform. The song, the first from Swift’s upcoming album "Reputation," was played 8 million times worldwide in its first day.

Swift’s success on Spotify is a bit ironic; the pop wunderkind made waves back in late 2014 when she accused streaming services of underpaying musicians. She didn’t return to Spotify until June of this year.

Swift’s songs generated 47.5 million streams and an estimated $397,000 in the weeks after her return to streaming, which would make her new single’s 8 million Spotify spins worth about $67,000.

YouTube has said that the song also broke records there, generating 19 million views in one day, and Billboard says the song is likely to sell 500,000 downloads in its first week, making it the best-selling single since Adele’s “Look” in 2015.

