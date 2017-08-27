Tech
Netflix

Netflix Is Now Selling its Own Weed Strains

David Z. Morris
3:06 PM ET

Netflix is nearly 20, and like many millennials, it's got a little side hustle going. In California, the streaming company is offering a selection of boutique marijuana strains, tailored for the experience of sinking into a couch and letting autoplay do its thing.

According to Variety, there are strains inspired by Netflix shows including Orange is the New Black, Lady Dynamite, and Bojack Horseman. Netflix says each variety was “cultivated with the specific shows in mind, designed to complement each title based on their tone.”

It’s an interesting time for a big company like Netflix to be dallying with Mary Jane – even though this is just a limited-time promotional stunt. Trump administration attorney general Jeff Sessions has repeatedly intimated that he could push back against state reforms that have made pot legal to varying degrees.

The weed foray is intended to promote Disjointed, a new half-hour show that debuted on Netflix on Friday. The show has been met with rough reviews from critics, with CNN calling it “as stale as an unwashed bong.”

Disjointed’s creator, Chuck Lorre, was also behind Two and a Half Men and The Big Bang Theory, shows which proved network audiences will still devour dopey comedies backed by laugh tracks. Whether the same formula does anything for Netflix viewers will probably depend on just how stoned they are.

If you’re reading this, it might already be too late to get the promotional weed, which is reportedly on sale through Sunday at a pop-up shop inside the Alternative Herbal Health Services dispensary in West Hollywood.

We’ve reached out to Netflix to make really, totally sure this is real.

