National Dog Day: More Dogs Are Being Named After Booze and Junk Food

Today is National Dog Day, and this year there are even more pooches named Brandy, Guinness, and Whiskey celebrating the big day. Booze names have increased by 2% this year over last year, with those three names topping the list of bar-friendly furballs, according to data complied by dog-tracker Whistle and pet-sitting site Rover using information from all the dogs on their respective sites.
Junk food names also increased by 2%. Topping the list were Taffy, Twix, and Milano. Health food names, on the other hand, decreased by 17% this year. Coffee-themed names like Mocha, Espresso, and Kona have decreased across the United States everywhere but Seattle, where the names are still increasing at a steady clip. And unsurprisingly, there are more dogs named Kale in Portland, Ore. than there are anywhere else in the United States.
Beyond just names, the report also listed the most and least active dog breeds (my sleeping white terrier can confirm that #9 spot on the least active list), as well as the 10 States with the most active dogs.
The most active dogs tend to live in Wyoming. The country's largest states didn’t even rank in the top 10. Alaska is #14, California #24, and Texas #42.
Top 10 Most Active Dog Breeds
German Shorthaired Pointer
Vizsla
Weimaraner
Brittany
Belgian Malinois
Miniature Australian Shepherd
English Setter
English Springer Spaniel
Bluetick Coonhound
Doberman Pinscher
Top 10 Least Active Dog Breeds
Newfoundland
Bulldog
Akita
Chow Chow
Puggle
Basset Hound
Chinese Shar-Pei
Cocker Spaniel
West Highland White Terrier
Shih Tzu
Top 10 States With The Most Active Dogs
Wyoming
Montana
Iowa
Idaho
Utah
North Dakota
South Dakota
Vermont
New Mexico
Kansas