National Dog Day: More Dogs Are Being Named After Booze and Junk Food

Today is National Dog Day , and this year there are even more pooches named Brandy, Guinness, and Whiskey celebrating the big day. Booze names have increased by 2% this year over last year, with those three names topping the list of bar-friendly furballs, according to data complied by dog-tracker Whistle and pet-sitting site Rover using information from all the dogs on their respective sites.

Junk food names also increased by 2%. Topping the list were Taffy, Twix, and Milano. Health food names, on the other hand, decreased by 17% this year. Coffee-themed names like Mocha, Espresso, and Kona have decreased across the United States everywhere but Seattle, where the names are still increasing at a steady clip. And unsurprisingly, there are more dogs named Kale in Portland, Ore. than there are anywhere else in the United States.

Beyond just names, the report also listed the most and least active dog breeds (my sleeping white terrier can confirm that #9 spot on the least active list), as well as the 10 States with the most active dogs.

The most active dogs tend to live in Wyoming. The country's largest states didn’t even rank in the top 10. Alaska is #14, California #24, and Texas #42.

Top 10 Most Active Dog Breeds

German Shorthaired Pointer

Vizsla

Weimaraner

Brittany

Belgian Malinois

Miniature Australian Shepherd

English Setter

English Springer Spaniel

Bluetick Coonhound

Doberman Pinscher

Top 10 Least Active Dog Breeds

Newfoundland

Bulldog

Akita

Chow Chow

Puggle

Basset Hound

Chinese Shar-Pei

Cocker Spaniel

West Highland White Terrier

Shih Tzu

Top 10 States With The Most Active Dogs

Wyoming

Montana

Iowa

Idaho

Utah

North Dakota

South Dakota

Vermont

New Mexico

Kansas