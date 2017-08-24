4 Ways Amazon Is Changing Whole Foods Starting Monday

Amazon isn't wasting anytime changing things over at Whole Foods, the healthy foods grocery store that it acquired in a $13.7 billion deal.

The acquisition closes on Monday. On the same day, customers will already notice a few important changes, including lower prices—news that caused shares prices of competing grocery stores to freefall.

Here's what customers can expect:

Staples Will be Cheaper

Amazon shared a short list of items that will immediately be cheaper Monday. And these aren't obscure items no one really buys. The list includes:

Whole Trade bananas

organic avocados

organic large brown eggs

organic responsibly-farmed salmon and tilapia,

organic baby kale and baby lettuce

animal-welfare-rated 85% lean ground beef

creamy and crunchy almond butter

organic Gala and Fuji apples

organic rotisserie chicken,

365 Everyday Value organic butter

Prime Members Will Get Perks

Amazon continues to push its Prime membership, which offers customers free shipping, free video streaming to a selection of movies and TV shows, and other benefits.

Amazon Prime members will be given special savings and other in-store benefits once the online retail giant has finished integrating its point of sale system into Whole Foods stories.

More Whole Foods Products Are Moving Online

Whole Foods's generic 365 brands as well as its store branded pet foods Whole Paws and seafood Whole Catch will now be available Amazon.com, AmazonFresh, Prime Pantry and Prime Now.

Ship Your Amazon Orders to Whole Foods

Not every Whole Foods customer will have access to this perk. Amazon says it is establishing lockers at select Whole Foods stores. Customers can have products shipped from Amazon.com to their local Whole Foods store for pick up or send returns back to Amazon during a trip to the store.