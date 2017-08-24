WeWork Gets Huge New Investment From SoftBank

WeWork said on Thursday it received an additional $3 billion investment from Japan's SoftBank and its Vision Fund, helping the shared-office startup ramp up its expansion globally .

SoftBank's investment will be through new shares and the acquisition of existing shares of the startup's parent company, WeWork said in a statement

New York-based WeWork said SoftBank's director and vice chairman Ronald Fisher and external director Mark Schwartz will join the company's board.

SoftBank has already made a $1.4 billion investment in the company to fund the group's expansion in China , Japan, South Korea and elsewhere in southeast Asia.

Vision Fund, which has raised over $93 billion to invest in technology sectors such as artificial intelligence and robotics, is backed by Japanese billionaire Masayoshi Son's SoftBank and Saudi Arabia's main sovereign wealth fund.

Get Data Sheet , Fortune’s technology newsletter.

WeWork leases office space and rents it out to individuals and small companies, namely startups.