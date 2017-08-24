Autos
Volkswagen

You Won’t Be Able to Buy Volkswagen’s New Crossover in the U.S.

Emily Price
4:41 PM ET

Volkswagen has a hot new crossover. Unfortunately if you live in America, you likely won’t be able to drive it.

On Thursday, at a ceremony in Lake Como, Italy, the company unveiled the T-Roc, the latest vehicle in Volkswagen’s lineup of SUVs. During the event, Volkswagen’s CEO, Herbert Diess, remarked that SUVs are making a huge move in the car industry. VW expects to sell 19 different crossovers and SUVs within the next few years, accounting for 40% of its sales worldwide.

Base models for the crossover, which comes in six different models, including gasoline and diesel options, feature front-wheel drive, plus optional 4Motion all-wheel drive with a seven-speed transmission. Expected to launch in Europe in November, prices for the T-Roc start at €20,000 ($24,000). China is up next, but there are no plans to sell the T-Roc in the U.S. (Volkswagen currently sells three SUVs in the American market: the Touareg, the Atlas, and the Tiguan.) Instead, the company is considering launching a new yet-to-be-announced compact crossover in the states.

