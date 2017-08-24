Advertising Watchdog Group Calls for an Investigation of Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop

Advertising watchdog group Truth in Advertising is calling for California regulators to investigate Goop — actress Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle brand and website.

Truth in Advertising (TINA) submitted a complaint letter to two district attorneys on the California Food Drug and Medical Device Task Force, the nonprofit said on its website.

"TINA.org has catalogued a sampling of more than 50 instances in which the company claims, either expressly or implicitly, that its products —or third-party products that it promotes — can treat, cure, prevent, alleviate the symptoms of, or reduce the risk of developing a number of ailments, ranging from depression, anxiety, and insomnia, to infertility, uterine prolapse, and arthritis, just to name a few," the letter reads.

A Goop spokesperson told BuzzFeed News that TINA's letter is "misleading" and called the claims "unsubstantiated and unfounded."

The brand has been questioned before, including when NASA called the company out for its "healing stickers," which Goop claimed to be made of a material used in NASA's spacesuits. Goop said the stickers were made of a carbon fiber material, and NASA responded by saying there were no carbon fibers in their suits.