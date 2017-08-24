Leadership
Search
Most Powerful WomenAmy Schumer: I Don’t ‘Deserve’ to Be Paid the Same As Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock
73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Headshots
Internet of ThingsSiemens Spinoff Osram Just Bought This U.S. Industrial Light Startup
Leading the pack, ingenuity,standing out from the crowd concept.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
BroadsheetA Peek at Hillary Clinton’s Book, Taylor Swift’s Album, More on That Google Engineer
Leadership

Advertising Watchdog Group Calls for an Investigation of Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop

Lisa Marie Segarra
8:28 AM ET

Advertising watchdog group Truth in Advertising is calling for California regulators to investigate Goop — actress Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle brand and website.

Truth in Advertising (TINA) submitted a complaint letter to two district attorneys on the California Food Drug and Medical Device Task Force, the nonprofit said on its website.

"TINA.org has catalogued a sampling of more than 50 instances in which the company claims, either expressly or implicitly, that its products —or third-party products that it promotes — can treat, cure, prevent, alleviate the symptoms of, or reduce the risk of developing a number of ailments, ranging from depression, anxiety, and insomnia, to infertility, uterine prolapse, and arthritis, just to name a few," the letter reads.

A Goop spokesperson told BuzzFeed News that TINA's letter is "misleading" and called the claims "unsubstantiated and unfounded."

The brand has been questioned before, including when NASA called the company out for its "healing stickers," which Goop claimed to be made of a material used in NASA's spacesuits. Goop said the stickers were made of a carbon fiber material, and NASA responded by saying there were no carbon fibers in their suits.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE