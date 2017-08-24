Tech
pixel 2 phone google launch date processo
Rick Osterloh, senior vice president of hardware for Google Inc., discusses the Google Pixel smartphone during a Google product launch event in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016.  Michael Short/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Google

Google’s New Pixel Smartphones Should Be Announced Very Soon

Julia Zorthian
10:16 AM ET

Google will reportedly release its second Pixel Android smartphones on Oct. 5, featuring a faster processor than those found on many currently available devices.

If accurate, the announcement of the new Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones will happen almost exactly a year after Google launched the first versions. The phones will be powered by the Snapdragon 836 SoC, according to established tech leaker Evan Blass. An FCC filing for the new phones indicated they would use the Snapdragon 835 or updated 836.

Previous reports have suggested that the new Snapdragon 836 chip will have slightly better battery time, faster maximum central processing unit (CPU) speeds and faster graphic processing unit (GPU) speeds. The newly-unveiled Samsung Galaxy Note 8 uses the Snapdragon 835.

The report adds to other leaks about the Pixel 2, including the reported dual front-facing cameras and squeezable sides.

Read More: Everything We Think We Know About Google's Next Pixel Smartphone

Follow FORTUNE