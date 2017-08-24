Sports
Micheal Johnson
Baylor defensive tackle Micheal Johnson, left, leads teammates onto the field before an NCAA college football game against SMU, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero) LM Otero — AP
College Football

Facebook and Twitter Will Stream College Football This Season

Chris Morris
10:50 AM ET

Facebook and Twitter are ready for some football.

The social media sites have both partnered with sports startup Stadium, a joint venture between Sinclair Broadcast Group, Silver Chalice, and 120 Sports, to stream college football games online this season, starting Sept. 2.

The competing social networks will reportedly show different games each week.

Facebook has signed on for 15 games - nine Conference USA matches and six Mountain West games - which will each have a live chat and real time social elements. The first two games will be Miami (Ohio) at Marshall, airing at 6:30 p.m. and UC Davis at San Diego State at 8:30 p.m.

Over on Twitter, fans can watch Alabama A&M take on the University of Alabama Birmingham. (The total number of games that will be aired on the site has not yet been announced.) Twitter viewers will also have access to Stadium's 24/7, which offers both live sporting events and original shows.

The social media sites are just the latest to make moves in the over the top sports movement. Amazon, earlier this year, struck a deal with the NFL to stream 10 Thursday night games. It won those rights away from Twitter, which aired the games in the 2016-2017 season.

Follow FORTUNE