Tech
Search
toshibaWhy Toshiba Execs Are Wary of a Deal With Western Digital
Toshiba secure digital high capacity (SDHC) memory cards.
Fortune 500Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 Will Be a Major Challenger to Apple’s iPhone
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Fortune 500Samsung Galaxy Note 7 Owners Will Get Big Discount on the Galaxy Note 8
Koh Dong-jin, president of Samsung Electronics' Mobile Communications holds the Galaxy Note 8 smartphone during a launch event in New York City
Internet of Things

Smart Windows Are Coming to San Francisco’s Airport

Andrew Nusca
12:14 PM ET

It's the 21st century and we live in a world of glass. Our smartphone displays are made of it, our cars carry increasing amounts of the stuff, and our corporate offices—well, if you work or live in a building built since the Second World War, it's highly likely that you're surrounded by it.

For a long time, that modern look gave way to practical problems. Glass encourages the greenhouse effect that in turn requires serious, inefficient, and expensive HVAC systems. It also requires shades, curtains, screens, and other sun-blocking implements. And it gets dirty awfully quickly, at least in the grubby metropolis of Manhattan.

The cleaning aspect is yet to be resolved (sorry window washers), but Internet-connected technology has arrived to address the other two issues. So-called electrochromic glass, made by companies like View Inc., uses an electric signal to adjust its tint. Paired with sensors and software, the glass can do so automatically, following either the sun's path or a manager's preferred working schedule. It's a good reason why electrochromic glass is coming to San Francisco International Airport, which plans to install more than 66,000 sq. ft. of it, made by View, in its redeveloped Terminal 1.

Electrochromic glass: A compelling case for the rapidly growing Internet of Things and a very cool—pun intended—way to keep the modern aesthetic modern.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE