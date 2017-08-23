Design
Samsung Unveils New Galaxy S8 Phone
DJ Koh, president of mobile communications business at Samsung, introduces the new Samsung Galaxy S8 during a launch event, March 29, 2017 in New York City.  Drew Angerer Getty Images
Samsung

Watch Live: Samsung Launches Galaxy Note 8 Android Phone

Rachel Lewis
9:33 AM ET

Samsung will launch the latest model in its Galaxy Note lineup on Wednesday.

Technical details of the Note 8 were leaked to VentureBeat’s Evan Blass last month, revealing that the phone would be bigger and have a smaller battery than the Galaxy Note 7. The leak suggested the phone will feature a 6.3 inch SuperAMOLED display with a 1440 by 2960-pixel resolution, will use a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, and have 64GB of internal storage, along with a microSD expansion slot.

Samsung will surely be hoping that the latest Galaxy Note fairs better than the last. Production of the Galaxy Note 7 was stopped just two months after launch due to numerous reports that the batteries were overheating and catching fire. One Florida man said his Jeep caught fire after the device exploded while charging inside.

Samsung regained some consumer trust with the Galaxy S8 model that went on sale on April 21 and hit one million domestic sales twice as fast as previous models, the FT reported. However, overseas sales struggled. "There seem to be many consumers overseas waiting for the new iPhone launch,” Kim Young-woo, an analyst at SK Securities told the FT.

Watch the event, which starts at 11.00 a.m. ET, live above.

