Leadership
Search
GoogleFired Google Engineer Hires Lawyer Shortlisted as Trump Nominee
New York: The City That Never Sleeps
Mike PenceMore Voters Prefer Pence to Trump as President, Poll Finds
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-PENCE
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Fortune 500Here’s Amazon’s Plan to Make Students Better Writers
FBI Director James Comey
Former FBI Director James Comey  Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images
James Comey

James Comey’s First Job After FBI Is at a Historically Black University

Kirsten Korosec
3:47 PM ET

Former FBI director James Comey has joined Howard University as a guest lecturer, his first high-profile appointment since he was abruptly fired in May by President Donald Trump.

Earlier this month, Comey reached a multimillion-dollar book deal with publisher Flatiron Books to write a book on leadership.

Howard University said Wednesday it appointed Comey as this year's keynote speaker for the opening convocation that kicks off the academic year and welcomes students to the historically black university. The opening convocation is scheduled for September 22.

Related

US-POLITICS-TRUMP-PENCE
Mike PenceMore Voters Prefer Pence to Trump as President, Poll Finds
Mike Pence
More Voters Prefer Pence to Trump as President, Poll Finds

Comey has also been named the 2017-2018 Gwendolyn S. and Colbert I. King Endowed Chair in Public Policy. While holding the King Chair, Comey will lead five lectures featuring speakers. The lectures are designed to "foster fruitful discussion and spur meaningful interaction," according to the university.

Comey has donated the $100,000 salary that comes with holding the King's Chair role to a Howard University scholarship fund. The King Chair, established in 2008 by government and business leader Gwendolyn S. King and her husband, Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist Colbert I. King, is designed to give students access to experienced, senior public service executives who developed public policy initiatives.

“His expertise and understanding of the challenges we continue to face today will go a long way in sparking rich discussion and advancing meaningful debates across campus,” Howard University President Wayne A.I. Frederick said in a statement.

Comey was fired in May as he was investigating whether Trump's campaign had ties to Russia's election meddling. Robert Mueller, a former FBI chief, was named in May as special counsel to lead the federal probe.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE