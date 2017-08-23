Many Facebook users in Europe and elsewhere found themselves unable to access the social network through their desktop computers on Wednesday morning.

The problem has been ongoing since around 11 a.m. Central European Time.

This does not seem like an outright outage, as it remains possible to access the site through certain browsers, such as Opera or Microsoft's Edge. However, some Google Chrome users trying to access it are shown an error message saying the site "can't be reached."

It is possible to bypass this problem by holding down the shift key and pressing the refresh button in the browser—this action bypasses the versions of webpages that browsers store in their caches in order to load the pages more quickly.

However, subsequent attempts to refresh the page, or even just clicking on any of the links in the website, again show Facebook to be inaccessible. That means it's possible to use the site, but not easily.

The problem appears to be scattered. Users in the U.K., the Netherlands, Germany, and even Australia have posted complaints on Twitter about being unable to access Facebook's desktop site. However, some users are not having any problems, even when using Chrome.

Fortune has asked Facebook for comment and will update this story if more information comes in.