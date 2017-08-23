Tech
Search
Fortune 500Tons of Companies Ditched Trump After Charlottesville. But Merck Got the Biggest Boost
Kenneth Frazier and Donald Trump
40 Under 40How Casper Flipped the Mattress Industry
Philip Krim, CEO and cofounder of Casper.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
new balanceWhy New Balance’s Trademark Infringement Victory in China Is Such a Big Deal
CON15_A.tif
Facebook

Facebook’s Site Appears Down For Many Users, But There’s a Fix

David Meyer
6:47 AM ET

Many Facebook users in Europe and elsewhere found themselves unable to access the social network through their desktop computers on Wednesday morning.

The problem has been ongoing since around 11 a.m. Central European Time.

This does not seem like an outright outage, as it remains possible to access the site through certain browsers, such as Opera or Microsoft's Edge. However, some Google Chrome users trying to access it are shown an error message saying the site "can't be reached."

It is possible to bypass this problem by holding down the shift key and pressing the refresh button in the browser—this action bypasses the versions of webpages that browsers store in their caches in order to load the pages more quickly.

However, subsequent attempts to refresh the page, or even just clicking on any of the links in the website, again show Facebook to be inaccessible. That means it's possible to use the site, but not easily.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

The problem appears to be scattered. Users in the U.K., the Netherlands, Germany, and even Australia have posted complaints on Twitter about being unable to access Facebook's desktop site. However, some users are not having any problems, even when using Chrome.

Fortune has asked Facebook for comment and will update this story if more information comes in.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE