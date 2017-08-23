International
Search
LuxuryThis Is What You Get When You Spend $1,500 on a Pair of Jeans
1502731399_social-hp-3x1-jeans-01
TeslaTesla CEO Elon Musk Is Giving a ‘Boring’ Prize to His Most Influential Owners
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
UberInvestors Are Questioning the True Value of an Uber Ride
Uber logo reflection.
Data

Robots Have Been Taking Jobs at a Blistering Pace in China

Grace Donnelly
1:55 PM ET

China "hired" more robot workers than any other nation last year.

Shipments of robots to the country accounted for nearly one-third of the global total, according to estimates from the International Federation of Robotics. Installations of robot technology in industrial settings increased by 27% and are expected to grow another 75% by 2019, according to the IFR estimates.

One of the reasons for the rapid growth: The country has a lot of catching up to do.

China still has fewer robots per worker — 49 robots to every 10,000 humans — than the global average of 69. It’s much lower than the density in the U.S., which is among the top five nations for industrial robots with 176 robots for every 10,000 human workers, according to IFR.

Beijing wants to reach a density of about 150 per 10,000 human workers by 2020 and is buying an increasing number of Chinese-made robots to fuel automation efforts across sectors like food, electronics, and car manufacturing.

So far the growth in robot installation hasn’t depressed wages in the country. Manufacturing workers in China saw more than 50% wage growth from 2010 to 2014 according to Chinese Household Finance Data. Economists say the increase in automation in China could have global effects as it risks exacerbating the country’s exports-driven economy.

Fears about the growing use of robots reach beyond job loss and wage stagnation. Earlier this week Elon Musk and others called for a ban of autonomous weapons, or “killer robots," in a letter addressed to the United Nations.

For now though, less threatening robots in China are busy dancing their way into the Guinness Book of World Records.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE