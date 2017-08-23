$99 International Flights Are Coming to Four More U.S. Cities

Airbus A320 of the Icelandic low-cost carrier WOW air at Keflavik International Airport, in April 2017. | usage worldwide Photo by: Frank Duenzl/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

Airbus A320 of the Icelandic low-cost carrier WOW air at Keflavik International Airport, in April 2017. | usage worldwide Photo by: Frank Duenzl/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images Frank Duenzl—picture-alliance/dpa/AP

Seriously cheap airfares are coming to four Midwest airports.

WOW Air, a budget carrier based out of Iceland, is launching service from St. Louis, Cleveland, Cincinnati and Detroit, bringing its total U.S. destinations to 12—and making international travel from the area a lot cheaper.

WOW is famous for its $99 flights and plans to charge that for one-way flights to Iceland from all four of its new destinations. From there, passengers can connect to a number of other European destinations for $150 and up.

Service from Detroit on WOW will begin April 26. Cleveland flights start May 4, Cincinnati flights on May 10, and St. Louis flights take off on May 17. Reservations can be made immediately.

As you might expect, the cheapest seats are no-frill affairs. Passengers are allowed a personal item, but must pay for a carry-on or checked bag. And the cheap seats are cramped. (For a "standard" seat, you'll have to pay extra.)

WOW isn't the only ultra-discount airline that's targeting the U.S. these days. Last month, Scandinavian budget carrier Pimera Air launched service out of Boston and Newark, offering $99 one-way fares to Birmingham, England, London's Stansted airport, and Paris's Charles De Gaulle.