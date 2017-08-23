Travel
Search
E-commerceOld-World Retailers Discover the Internet
Lowe'sLowe’s Fix for Its Home Depot Problem? Longer Shifts for Workers
Lowe's Reports Quarterly Earnings
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
AirbnbAirbnb Enlists Hollywood Actor Danny Glover as Adviser
Busboys and Poets' Peace Ball: Voices of Hope and Resistance
WOW air Airbus A320-200
Airbus A320 of the Icelandic low-cost carrier WOW air at Keflavik International Airport, in April 2017. | usage worldwide Photo by: Frank Duenzl/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images Frank Duenzl—picture-alliance/dpa/AP
Travel

$99 International Flights Are Coming to Four More U.S. Cities

Chris Morris
10:12 AM ET

Seriously cheap airfares are coming to four Midwest airports.

WOW Air, a budget carrier based out of Iceland, is launching service from St. Louis, Cleveland, Cincinnati and Detroit, bringing its total U.S. destinations to 12—and making international travel from the area a lot cheaper.

WOW is famous for its $99 flights and plans to charge that for one-way flights to Iceland from all four of its new destinations. From there, passengers can connect to a number of other European destinations for $150 and up.

Service from Detroit on WOW will begin April 26. Cleveland flights start May 4, Cincinnati flights on May 10, and St. Louis flights take off on May 17. Reservations can be made immediately.

As you might expect, the cheapest seats are no-frill affairs. Passengers are allowed a personal item, but must pay for a carry-on or checked bag. And the cheap seats are cramped. (For a "standard" seat, you'll have to pay extra.)

WOW isn't the only ultra-discount airline that's targeting the U.S. these days. Last month, Scandinavian budget carrier Pimera Air launched service out of Boston and Newark, offering $99 one-way fares to Birmingham, England, London's Stansted airport, and Paris's Charles De Gaulle.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE