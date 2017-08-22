Entertainment
Search
BloombergTrump Leans on Afghanistan Tactics That Failed Under Bush and Obama
U.S. President Donald Trump
cryptocurrencyThis Country May Launch Its Own Virtual Currency
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
NavyU.S. Navy Divers Find Human Remains Aboard USS John S. McCain After Crash
U.S. Navy
Online Streaming Services
Thomas Trutschel Photothek via Getty Images
Netflix

This Is How Much Netflix Viewership Plunged During the Eclipse

Chris Morris
9:20 AM ET

Pop culture did its best to step out of the eclipse's shadow Monday, but Mother Nature triumphed in the end.

Netflix says it saw a 10% drop in viewership during the eclipse, the company announced in a Tweet.

(Even Taylor Swift's return to social media was overshadowed by the astronomical event.)

This isn't the first time Netflix's social media presence has had some fun at the sun's expense. The company's profile page on Twitter notes, "A season a day keeps the sunburn away." And with binge-worthy shows like Stranger Things, The Defenders, and House of Cards, it does everything it can to keep people indoors.

Customers seem to appreciate that effort, and some tried to assuage the company's feelings of abandonment with helpful suggestions for the next time it finds itself in this nature vs. Netflix feud.

The company has a few years to get ready for that. The next eclipse is set to occur in April 2024, traveling up through Mexico and covering most of the Eastern United States.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE