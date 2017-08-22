Father and Daughter Kicked Off Frontier Airlines Flight for ‘Inappropriate’ Behavior

A 70-year-old father and his 25-year-old daughter were kicked off a Frontier Airlines flight from Orlando, Florida, to St. Louis, Missouri, due to "inappropriate" behavior.

Eric and Whitney Miller told News 6 Orlando that they were removed from the airplane after complaining to each other about having an eight-hour delay. Whitney Miller told the news network that she didn't understand why they had to leave.

"[The behavior of the flight attendants] was aggressive; they would lean over the back of the chair in front of us, get their face right up to here and would simply ask 'Do we have a problem?'," said Eric Miller. The pair were given a refund for the flight, News 6 reports.

In a statement released to Fortune, Frontier Airlines described the " behaviors and comments" exhibited by Eric and Whitney Miller prior to departure as "inappropriate." "A s a result they were asked to leave our aircraft. Safety and security of our passengers and crew is our number one priority," the statement continued.

A cellphone video recorded by a passenger shows some of the confrontation between the Millers and the flight attendants. In the footage that was posted to Facebook , Eric Miller is heard describing his airplane experience as "loathsome." "This is the most loathsome experience I can actually say I’ve indulged in 70 years of flying on an airplane. This is absolutely incredible," he says.

Whitney Miller can also be heard asking, "What did we do wrong? Why are we being picked on?"