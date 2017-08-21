Tech
HTC Vive Price Cut Brings It In Line With VR Rival Oculus Rift

David Meyer
6:46 AM ET

The market for virtual reality headsets may be very young, but that doesn’t mean competition isn't fierce. Not long after Facebook cut the price of its Oculus Rift headset to $399 in a six-week summer sale, rival HTC has lopped a quarter off the price of its Vive headset.

HTC's $200 cut means the Vive now costs $599 and will do so "for the foreseeable future," the company—still best known for its smartphones and tablets—said in a Monday statement. The regular price for the Oculus Rift is $499, although that system's controller costs an additional $100.

As HTC's system comes with controllers, that means the rival systems essentially cost the same now, though in both cases users will also need a beefy PC to power the virtual reality (VR) experience. Sony's PlayStation VR, which requires an accompanying PlayStation 4, costs $399.

In April, HTC unveiled a new subscription service for VR titles that works with the Vive. This costs $7 for five titles a month, although the company also gives buyers of the HTC Vive kit a free trial subscription.

The company also sells various Vive accessories and add-ons, such as the Vive Tracker, a little device that can bring real world objects and other accessories into the experiences of users of the VR system.

"We know price is just one component of a purchase decision, but when you line up all that Vive offers, we’re building a complete VR ecosystem that customers can rely on today and for years to come," HTC said Monday.

