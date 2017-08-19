Tech
Search
Steve BannonSteve Bannon, Back at Breitbart, May Be Readying for War on Trump
Donald Trump
Hampton CreekTarget Officially Dumps Hampton Creek
Hampton Creek Inc. Just Mayo Product Illustrations
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Cyber Saturday40 Under 40 Security Picks, FBI Dents Kaspersky, HBO Leaks
US-VOTE-ELECTION
A voting booth on election day FREDERIC J. BROWN AFP/Getty Images
Cybersecurity

Personal Information of Nearly 2 Million Chicago Voters Exposed on Amazon Server

Aric Jenkins
3:28 PM ET

A variety of personal information — including names, addresses, and dates of birth — for 1.8 million registered voters in Chicago was publicly exposed online on an Amazon cloud-computing server for an unknown period of time, the city's Board of Election Commissions said.

A file of the voter database was discovered August 11 by a researcher at a computer security company, which informed election officials of the exposure the following day, according to USA Today. The file was taken down three hours after officials were informed, and the incident was made public Thursday.

Related

Donald Trump
Steve BannonSteve Bannon, Back at Breitbart, May Be Readying for War on Trump
Steve Bannon
Steve Bannon, Back at Breitbart, May Be Readying for War on Trump

The data was a back-up file stored on Amazon Web Services' (AWS) servers and included partial Social Security numbers, and for some, driver's license and state identification numbers, database manager and equipment contractor Election Systems & Software said in a statement, USA Today reports.

Amazon AWS provides online service, but the security configurations are determined by the user. Amazon's cloud is by default programmed to be secure, so someone within ES&S must have changed the settings to public.

Electronic Systems & Software in a statement said it would review its procedures and protocols to ensure that its systems and data are secure in order to prevent similar situations from happening again, according to USA Today.

"We were deeply troubled to learn of this incident, and very relieved to have it contained quickly," Chicago Election Board Chairwoman Marisel Hernandez told the paper. "We have been in steady contact with ES&S to order and review the steps that must be taken, including the investigation of ES&S’s AWS server," she said.

The incident comes at time when Russia is known to have breached election systems during the U.S. presidential election. The exposure prompts wider concern as Election Systems & Software is the largest voting systems vendor in the country.

"If the breach in Chicago is an indicator of ES&S's security competence, it raises a lot of questions about their ability to keep both the voting systems they run and their own networks secure," Susan Greenhalgh, an election specialist with Verified Voting, a non-partisan election integrity non-profit, told USA Today.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE