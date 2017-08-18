From $499 ‘Luxury Tent’ Parties to Chocolate Doughnuts: How Brands Are Cashing in on the Solar Eclipse

The solar eclipse on Monday, August 21 is generating a lot of buzz.

Viewers are excited to witness an event that hasn't happened in a century. Brands, meanwhile, are excited about cashing in on all this excitement.

As we head into the weekend, a number of companies, including ones you typically wouldn't associate with science or space, are offering eclipse-related events and promotions.

Below, a few of the more interesting campaigns we've seen pop up:

Chiquita

" Chiquita will move the moon in between the earth and the sun and, for two glorious moments before and after the total eclipse, turn the burning ball of gas in the center of our solar system into a giant banana," the company announced on its website .

In order to view the "banana," Chiquita is handing out free eclipse glasses in New York City (interested residents should head to the Flatiron Building on Sunday, August 20th.)

“We’ve always strived to move mountains with our work, but until now, moving the fifth-largest natural satellite in our solar system was simply a pipe dream,” said Wieden+Kennedy creative Jarrod Higgins in a press release. “We’re so honored to celebrate this wondrous moment with banana devotees around the country free of charge.”

LUNARtic Anti-Gravity Ale

Mother Earth Brewing Company and Payette Brewing Company joined forces to create a beer in honor of the eclipse. The session pale ale uses Galaxy hops and Mosaic lupulin dust. It’s a draft-only release, but will be available throughout the Pacific Northwest, as well as some other select markets.

Krispy Kreme

The doughnut chain is celebrating the occasion by offering a chocolate version of its original glazed doughnut . The sweet treat officially launches on Monday, the day of the eclipse.

Casper

Online mattress retailer Casper is holding “ Camp Casper ” in, where else, Casper, Wyoming for the eclipse. Tickets to the (now sold-out) party cost $499, and include a one-night stay in a "luxury tent" as well as group yoga, food, entertainment, and solar glasses.

We’re bringing #CampCasper to Casper, WY just in time for the solar eclipse. All roads lead to mattresses. Tented by @undercanvasofficial. A post shared by Casper (@casper) on Aug 12, 2017 at 7:24am PDT

Warby Parker

Still need eclipse glasses? Warby Parker is handing out free pairs at all 44 of its locations, although at this point it’s probably best to call before you go to make sure the location near you hasn’t run out.