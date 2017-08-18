Leadership
Search
Fortune 500Atari Suing Nestle Over ‘Breakout’ Kit Kat Commercial
Nestle To Make Fairtrade KitKats
Charlottesville ViolenceHow Trump’s Comments May Actually Help Race Relations in the U.S.
President Trump Speaks On Infrastructure Meeting Held At Trump Tower
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
BloombergThis Front-Row Seat for the Total Eclipse Will Cost You $10,000 and a Lawn Chair
circle eclipse
Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg Just Announced His Paternity Leave Plans

Lisa Marie Segarra
3:05 PM ET

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared his paternity leave plans as he gets ready for the birth of his second child.

Zuckerberg and wife Priscilla Chan are expecting another baby girl, and with the due date approaching, Zuckerberg announced he's going to take two months off — but he'll be splitting the time.

"I'll take a month off to be with Priscilla and the girls at the beginning, and then we'll spend the whole month of December together as well," Zuckerberg said on Facebook. "I'm looking forward to bonding with our new little one and taking Max on adventures,"

Zuckerberg also took two months off when his first daughter Max was born, though he noted that Facebook employees are given four months of maternity and paternity leave adding, "studies show that when working parents take time to be with their newborns, it's good for the entire family."

"I'm pretty sure the office will still be standing when I get back," he said.

When Max was born, I took two months of paternity leave. I will always be grateful I could spend so much time with her...

Posted by Mark Zuckerberg on Friday, August 18, 2017
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE