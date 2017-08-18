Feedback Friday: CEO Daily, Friday 19th August

Good morning.

It’s feedback Friday. Lots of response to yesterday’s post on the Crisis in Leadership . A sampling:

From GW: “I am extremely disappointed that our country’s leadership is squandering this unique opportunity to implement positive change in the business and regulatory landscape.”

From SG: “As a very proud Republican who did not vote for the current resident of our country’s most important job, I am just utterly shocked to see an individual who has spent his entire adult business life focused on and cultivating his personal leadership and brand name, proceed to flush it 100% down the toilet in a matter of a few months.”

From TP : “What we are witnessing is the manipulation of public opinion by political forces intending to weaken the President. This isn’t new, the same forces worked against Obama…There is plenty of blame for Trump, but I am rooting for his disruptive behavior to shift the current political balance off its axis. Things are so broken in Washington.”

From BM: “For as many requests as you get to ‘keep politics out of business,’ I hope you receive double the requests to keep doing what you are doing.’”

From BR: “I hope others, like you, will continue to lead, from the middle, but also take a stand when there is no middle.”

And from EG: “You are a laughable political apologist. Do us a favor and resign.”

No such favors today. Enjoy the weekend. News below.



