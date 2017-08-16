MPW
Search
Fortune 500Here Are 10 Kinds of Apps That Could Make AR the Killer Feature on the Next iPhone
Unboxing Apple Inc. iPhone 6s
Fortune 500The Next Apple Watch Could Offer This Big Update
Inside The Williamsburg Apple Inc. Store
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
OneTimeAMC Theaters Threatens Lawsuit Against MoviePass For Slashing Subscription Price
AMC Theatre in Tukwila Washington
2017 Australian Open - Day 13
Williams won her 23rd major title at the Australian Open in January. Scott Barbour—Getty Images
Most Powerful Women

Serena Williams: I’m ‘Definitely Coming Back’ After Giving Birth

Claire Zillman
8:16 AM ET

Serena Williams admits that it's an ambitious—even "outrageous"—plan, but she's aiming for an Australian Open comeback.

The tennis star is eight months pregnant and has not competed since disclosing in April that she was expecting—weeks after winning the 2017 Australian Open nearly two months into her term.

In a new interview with Vogue, Williams talked candidly about impending motherhood, stating flatly that having a baby will not end her prodigious career.

“It’s hard to figure out what the end of your tennis career should look like,” she told the magazine. “I used to think I’d want to retire when I have kids, but no. I’m definitely coming back. Walking out there and hearing the crowd, it may seem like nothing. But there’s no better feeling in the world.”

She said she could return to the court as early as January 2018 to defend her Australian Open title.

Subscribe to The World’s Most Powerful Women, Fortune’s daily must-read for global businesswomen.

“It’s the most outrageous plan,” she said. “I just want to put that out there. That’s, like, three months after I give birth. I’m not walking anything back, but I’m just saying it’s pretty intense.”

Besides the crowd's adoration, Williams has another good reason to stage a comeback: money. On Monday, Forbes named her this year's highest paid female athlete with earnings of $27 million between June 2016 and June 2017. She currently has more than a dozen endorsement partners, including Beats by Dre, Gatorade, J.P. Morgan Chase, Nike, Tempur-Pedic, and Intel. At the time of Williams' pregnancy announcement, industry executives said the news would make her even more likable in the eyes of corporate sponsors and the wider public. Williams already has an impressive worldwide platform, which she has leveraged for causes such as equal pay for black women and corporate diversity.

Nevertheless, Williams cited competitiveness in plotting her return to professional play, telling Vogue that she's eager to break Margaret Court’s record of 24 major titles. Williams has 23.

“Obviously, if I have a chance to go out there and catch up with Margaret, I am not going to pass that up," she said. "If anything, this pregnancy has given me a new power.”

The term "power" is one Williams has embraced only of late. She says she has a "love-hate relationship" with the idea of it. She initially disliked being called a "power" player since it seemed to downplay other aspects of her game.

"Not only me, but women in general sometimes feel that power is a bad word. As I’ve gotten older I’ve started to feel differently about it. Power is beauty. Strength is beauty. So now on the court I want people to think that I’m powerful," she says. "But I also want them to be shocked at how I play. I want people to expect something, then get something different.”

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE