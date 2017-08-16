Leadership
President Donald Trump signs one of five executive orders related to the oil pipeline industry in the Oval Office of the White House on Jan. 24, 2017. Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty Images
White House

Report: Hope Hicks to Become New White House Communications Director

Natasha Bach
3:43 AM ET

The Mooch has been replaced.

Or, at least according to reports by The Daily Caller he has. The conservative news site reported late Tuesday evening that Hope Hicks would be named the new White House Communications Director.

According to the report, Hicks was offered and accepted the position to replace Anthony Scaramucci, who was relieved of the position just ten days after he had taken the position from Sean Spicer. The Daily Caller further noted that Hicks is one of Trump’s “most trusted staffers,” having been by his side “since the early days of the campaign.”

Hicks, who is 28 years old, has served as the White House Director of Strategic Communications. To date, she has maintained a relatively behind-the-scenes role, with journalists noting that she has not tweeted or done an on-the-record interview.

Previously, she worked in PR in New York, during which time she worked with Ivanka Trump. From there, she took a job at Trump Tower, only to be brought on board to work on Trump’s campaign not one year later, quickly becoming his press secretary on the campaign trail. She also grew up in a political family, with her mother having worked as a legislative aide to a Tennessee Democrat her father as chief of staff to a Congressman from Connecticut, according to Heavy.

