A Beginner’s Guide to Celebrating National Rum Day

Today is National Rum Day. In honor of the occasion, we caught up with someone who celebrates the spirit everyday: As Master Blender for the Barbados-distillery Mount Gay , Allen Smith creates new blends of rum for the oldest rum producer in the world.

Mount Gay rum (along with most other rums you buy on the shelf) is a blend of different rums the distillery has made at various points in their aging cycle. Smith’s job as Master Blender involves determining the exact ratio of each rum to use in a particular blend. His favorite, the 1703 Master Select, uses rums ranging from 10 to 30 years old.

“What most people don’t realize is that blending is much more than simply mixing liquids together," Smith says. "Persistence, overall flavor, balance, richness and a complex aromatic all come into play. These are all delicate components in balancing a perfect blend."

1703, a premium blend that retails for around $130 , is a sipping rum that can be consumed straight-up, much like you might drink a nice bourbon or scotch whisky. While there aren’t many sipping rums out there now, Smith believes it's a trend we’ll see more of in the future.

“My prediction is that companies and Master Blenders like myself will continue to experiment with these delicate components and will continue to create more complex flavor profiles and interesting products for rum drinkers,” he says.

For drinkers new to the spirit, however, Smith recommends starting with rum-based cocktails. For those looking for quality, but affordable blends, some good ones to try are Mount Gay’s Black Barrel ($30), Bacardi 8 Anos ($25), and Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva ($39)

Here are a few very easy recipes to help you celebrate National Rum Day in style:

Dark and Stormy

2oz dark rum

6oz of ginger beer

Combine together in a glass over ice and stir.

Daiquiri

2oz rum

1/2 ounce of simple syrup

1 ounce lime juice

Shake everything with ice and then pour into a glass.

Pina Colada

2oz rum

2 oz coconut cream

1 cup of frozen pineapple

Put everything together in a blender and blend.