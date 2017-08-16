Autos
Search
charlottesvilleTwitter Suspends Account of Neo-Nazi Site Daily Stormer
Alt Right, Neo Nazis hold torch rally at UVA.
TravelThis Is the First Thing You Should Do When You Enter a Hotel Room
Door opening onto room
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Careers6 Job Interview Questions You’re Probably Forgetting to Ask
Getting down to paperwork
Vanquish Zagato Family_01
Aston Martin

Aston Martin Just Released the World’s Most Exclusive Station Wagon

Emily Price
1:58 PM ET

Italian design house Zagato and Aston Martin have collaborated on cars together for decades, starting in the 1960s with the launch of the DB4 GT. Since then, each new the pair’s limited-edition collaborations have been few and far between.

Now, for the first time in the pair's shared history, they are unveiling four new vehicles at once: a Volante, coupe, shooting brake (a station wagon by any other name), and a speedster, all based on the Vanquish S.

Unsurprisingly, each of the new vehicles will be incredibly rare. Only 28 of the Speedsters are being made, all of which have already been purchased. Meanwhile, the number of Volantes, Coupes and Shooting Brakes will be capped at 99, respectively. All four models are expected to be delivered in 2018.

According to Aston Martin's chief creative officer Marek Reichman, a few lucky individuals will own multiple members of the family.

"Why create a family of Zagatos? Well, many of our customers want different things," he said in a statement. "Some prefer the purity of a Coupe, but others love the idea of something more extreme, like the Speedster. And yes, some of them have ordered one example of each."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE