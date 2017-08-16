Italian design house Zagato and Aston Martin have collaborated on cars together for decades, starting in the 1960s with the launch of the DB4 GT. Since then, each new the pair’s limited-edition collaborations have been few and far between.

Now, for the first time in the pair's shared history, they are unveiling four new vehicles at once: a Volante, coupe, shooting brake (a station wagon by any other name), and a speedster, all based on the Vanquish S.

The Vanquish Zagatos: Speedster and Shooting Brake join Coupe and Volante to complete a spectacular quartet. #vanquishzagato #speedster #shootingbrake #astonmartin #zagato A post shared by Aston Martin (@astonmartinlagonda) on Aug 15, 2017 at 4:04pm PDT

Unsurprisingly, each of the new vehicles will be incredibly rare. Only 28 of the Speedsters are being made, all of which have already been purchased. Meanwhile, the number of Volantes, Coupes and Shooting Brakes will be capped at 99, respectively. All four models are expected to be delivered in 2018.

According to Aston Martin's chief creative officer Marek Reichman, a few lucky individuals will own multiple members of the family.

The stunning Vanquish Zagato Speedster is the rarest of the remaining models, with a production run of just 28 cars. #vanquishzagato #speedster #astonmartin #zagato A post shared by Aston Martin (@astonmartinlagonda) on Aug 15, 2017 at 4:09pm PDT

"Why create a family of Zagatos? Well, many of our customers want different things," he said in a statement. "Some prefer the purity of a Coupe, but others love the idea of something more extreme, like the Speedster. And yes, some of them have ordered one example of each."