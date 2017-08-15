Walmart CEO: President Trump’s Response to Charlottesville Violence Was a Missed Opportunity

Doug McMillon, CEO of Wal-Mart, is seen in an interview on October 14, 2015.

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon is criticizing President Donald Trump's initial response to violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, at a white supremacist rally.

But McMillon appears willing to stay on a panel of informal corporate advisers for the president.

He says in a note to Walmart employees that "(We) too felt that he missed a critical opportunity to help bring our country together by unequivocally rejecting the appalling actions of white supremacists."

But McMillion says the president's later condemnation of racism was a "step in the right direction."