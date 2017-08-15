Leadership
Search
public health2 Arizona Counties Are Seeing Signs of the Plague. It Isn’t the First Time
Rat Infestation At Motorway Services In United Kingdom
Food and Beverage IndustrySparkling Ice Rides the Fizzy Water Wave to $667 Million in Sales
Sauced in the City: A Mighty Quinn's BBQ Pairing Seminar Hosted By Hugh Mangum And Mark Oldman Celebrity Cruises Pairing Seminars Hosted By FOOD &amp; WINE - Food Network New York City Wine &amp; Food Festival Presented By FOOD &amp; WINE
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Fortune 500Here’s Your Best Chance to Get a Nintendo Switch Soon
Women in Technology Conference
CEO and President of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Meg Whitman during her keynote address at the Women in Technology Conference June 09, 2017 at the Spruce Mountain Ranch in Larkspur. Photograph by Andy Cross Denver Post via Getty Images
Most Powerful Women

Meg Whitman Makes a Thinly Veiled Jab at Donald Trump

Valentina Zarya
1:01 PM ET

Meg Whitman, CEO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, has never been one to shy away from criticism of Donald Trump. So her remarks about his handling of Charlottesville shouldn't raise too many eyebrows.

In a LinkedIn post published Monday, Whitman made a thinly veiled jab at the President, who took two days to denounce white supremacy groups who organized in rally in Charlottesville, Va. over the weekend.

She wrote:

"I support Ken Frazier's decision. I’m thankful we have business leaders such as Ken to remind America of its better angels. Americans expect their political leaders to denounce white supremacists by name. Hate must not be given refuge in America."

Subscribe to the Broadsheet, Fortune’s daily newsletter on powerful women.

Trump had initially categorized the rally as being the fault of "all sides." His remarks were so uncritical of white supremacy groups that the extremist website The Daily Stormer praised his initial comments: "Trump comments were good. He didn't attack us. He just said the nation should come together. Nothing specific against us...He said he loves us all."

Trump later made a more concrete statement, saying that "those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including the K.K.K., neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and other hate groups."

In her post, Whitman refers to the decision of Merck CEO Ken Frazier to step down from Trump's American Manufacturing Council after Trump's mild response to the Charlottesville rally.

"America's leaders must honor our fundamental views by clearly rejecting expressions of hatred, bigotry and group supremacy, which run counter to the American ideal that all people are created equal," Frazier said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Three other CEOs have followed in Frazier's footsteps in resigning from the council: Intel (intc) CEO Brian Krzanich, Under Armour (uaa)CEO Kevin Plank, and head of the Alliance for American Manufacturing Scott Paul. More than a dozen leaders remain on the council.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE