Tech
Search
charlottesvilleYet Another Member of Donald Trump’s Manufacturing Council Has Resigned
politics
AmazonAmazon Is Making Instant Pickup for Online Orders a New Option
An Amazon pickup and collect locker.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Donald TrumpDonald Trump Lost a 6-Year Legal Battle to a Trumpet Player
Maker of iTrump Trumpet App Silences Trump in Trademark Fight
Airbnb

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky Has a Strong Message for White Supremacists

Polina Marinova
11:52 AM ET

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky wants its users to know exactly where his company stands on the ongoings in Charlottesville last weekend.

In the days before the “Unite the Right” rally, the home-sharing giant cancelled the accounts of attendees who had rented lodging in the area because white nationalist philosophy is a violation of their terms of service.

Rally organizer Jason Kessler told The Washington Post that Airbnb’s decision to remove users for attending the event “outrageous” and “grounds for a lawsuit.”

“It’s the racial targeting of white people for their ethnic advocacy,” he added.

That didn’t change Chesky’s viewpoint. On Monday, the CEO issued a statement reaffirming Airbnb’s stance on white nationalism. “The violence, racism and hatred demonstrated by Neo-Nazis, the alt-right, and white supremacists should have no place in this world,” he said.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Read Chesky’s full statement below.

The violence, racism and hatred demonstrated by Neo-Nazis, the alt-right, and white supremacists should have no place in this world.

Earlier this month, we learned that some people were organizing to stay in and hold a series of after parties at several Airbnb listings while in town to attend this terrible event.

As we explained to members of the media who contacted us last week, we require those who are members of the Airbnb community to accept people regardless of their race, religion, national origin, ethnicity, disability, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, or age. When we see people pursuing behavior on the platform that would be antithetical to the Airbnb Community Commitment, we take appropriate action. In this case, last week, we removed these people from Airbnb.

Airbnb will continue to stand for acceptance and we will continue to do all we can to enforce our community commitment.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE