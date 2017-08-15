Air Berlin, the discount airline that is Germany's second-biggest carrier and Europe's seventh-largest by passenger numbers, said Tuesday it is filing for insolvency.

The news ends months of speculation over the indebted carrier, which had been dependent for some time on cash injections from its largest shareholder, Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways. The company's operating loss had more than doubled last year to 667 million euros ($787 million) due to various write-offs and restructuring charges as it belatedly tried to save itself.

The company said in a statement to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange that it had had no option after Etihad refused to offer any further financial support. Etihad had bought into a number of European airlines in recent years, not least because it hoped they would drive long-haul traffic to its hub in Abu Dhabi and also support its efforts to break into the U.S. market.

However, that strategy has unravelled as losses proved too heavy to sustain. In May, Italian flag-carrier Alitalia went into bankruptcy proceedings, leaving Etihad sitting on a loss of nearly $2 billion.

Etihad didn't respond immediately to a request for comment from Fortune .

Air Berlin said it's now in talks with German flag carrier Lufthansa for parts of its business. It has also asked for, and been given, a 150 million euro bridging loan from the federal German government to avoid disruptions to service — especially during the height of tourist season — while it conducts such talks.

Despite its well-publicized troubles, Air Berlin had insisted as recently as June that it wasn't about to go bankrupt.

"Insolvency is not an issue for us. We have sufficient liquidity and a reliable partner, Etihad, which has pledged its support through to October 2018," a spokeswoman from the airline told AFP at the time.

Shares in other European airlines rose in response to the news. Companies such as Ryanair and Easyjet have warned about excess capacity on their routes in recent earnings statements, and the exit of Air Berlin from the market will reduce the pressure on them to keep fares down. Ryanair's stock was up 2.3% in mid-afternoon in Europe, while EasyJet was up 3.2% and Lufthansa was up 3.4%.