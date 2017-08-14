Entertainment
Search
UberLondon Police Say Uber Has Failed to Report Sexual Assaults by Drivers
London Black Cab Drivers To Protest Over Uber Taxis
WMPWIvanka Trump’s Charlottesville Response, Taylor Swift’s Lawsuit Dropped, and Clarks’ Shoe Sexism
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
GoDaddyGoDaddy Boots White Supremacist Website After Offensive Post
FILE PHOTO: The logo for internet company GoDaddy inc is shown on a computer screen in this illustration photo in Encinitas California
10th Annual Global Women's Rights Awards
Director/Producer Shonda Rhimes receives the Elenor Roosevelt Award at the 10th Annual Global Women's Rights Awards at Pacific Design Center on May 18, 2015 in West Hollywood, California. Photograph by Earl Gibson III—WireImage
Netflix

ABC Loses ‘Scandal’ Creator Shonda Rhimes to Netflix

Natasha Bach
4:08 AM ET

For Shonda Rhimes, Disney is out and Netflix is in.

The hugely successful television producer, known for shows such as “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Scandal,” has signed a multi-year exclusive agreement with Netflix after a 15 year relationship with Walt Disney’s ABC Studios. Rhimes will be moving her production company Shondaland to Netflix, functioning as a division of its in-house studio to develop new shows.

While Rhimes will continue to be involved with her ABC shows that are still on the air or already in development, her move to Netflix is the latest in a growing battle between the streaming service and Disney. Last week, Disney announced that it would no longer be selling its movies to Netflix and instead would be launching its own streaming services.

Read: Disney Plans to Stop Putting New Movies on Netflix

Netflix’s deal with Rhimes is part of the service’s ongoing efforts to create more of its own content, relying less on programming supplied by outside studios and production companies. For her part, Rhimes told the Wall Street Journal that she’s “thrilled” by the idea of not being caught “in the necessary grind of network television.” Netflix, unlike broadcast television, is able to give creators more flexibility, without the expectations of a minimum number of episodes or seasons.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Rhimes’s deal with ABC was worth more than $10 million a year, generating more than $2 billion in revenue for the network. Terms of her deal with Netflix were not reported, but the publication noted that Netflix “has a reputation for deep pockets,” adding that Rhimes would also be receiving a cut from reruns and international sales of her shows created for the service.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE