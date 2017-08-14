19 High-Paying Part-Time Jobs

This piece originally appeared on Monster.com .

The phrase “high-paying part-time jobs ” may sound like a bit of an oxymoron, but believe it or not, the two go together better than you think. Sort of like peanut butter and Oreos, except we’re talking jobs with low hours (20 hours a week or less) and high pay (as much as $50,000, but no less than $20,000 a year), which, in our biased opinion, is way better.

In all seriousness, though, you really don’t have to work crazy hours to make good money. According to recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics , there are quite a few part-time jobs that have high hourly wages. In fact, some of the top part-time jobs earn a full-time salary, paying more than $40,000 a year, while several don’t even require a college education.

Check out the list below to see if you have the time to work a part-time job.

Nurse practitioner

What you’d do: As an advanced nurse, you would coordinate patient care, with the option to provide primary or specialty health-care services.

What you’d need: A master’s degree is required for one of the highest nursing roles you could acquire.

What you’d make: $47.71 per hour

Speech-language pathologist

What you’d do: Sometimes called speech therapists, this job includes assessing, diagnosing, treating, and helping to prevent communication and swallowing disorders in patients.

What you’d need: You’ll need an advanced degree to gain entry to this job.

What you’d make: $41.11 per hour

Psychologist

What you’d do: As either a clinical, counseling, or school psychologist, you would diagnose and treat mental disorders, learning disabilities, and other problems through therapy sessions as well as design and implement behavior modification programs.

What you’d need: A doctoral or professional degree in addition to completing a residency is the path you’ll take to become a psychologist.

What you’d make: $39.50 per hour

Occupational therapist

What you’d do: In treating injured, ill, or disabled patients through the therapeutic use of everyday activities, occupational therapists help patients develop, recover, and improve the skills needed for daily living and working.

What you’d need: You must hold a master’s degree to be an occupational therapist.

What you’d make: $38.61 per hour

Registered nurse

What you’d do: In addition to providing and coordinating patient care, RNs also offer advice and emotional support to patients and their loved ones.

What you’d need: A bachelor’s degree will suffice.

What you’d make: $36.94 per hour

Dental hygienist

What you’d do: Cleaning teeth and examining patients for signs of oral disease are all part of a dental hygienist’s job.

What you’d need: An associate degree is needed for entry into this position.

What you’d make: $33.19 per hour

Medical and clinical laboratory technologist

What you’d do: In this role, you would collect samples and perform tests to analyze body fluids, tissue, and other substances.

What you’d need: Typically, a bachelor’s degree is required for this position.

What you’d make: $34.84 per hour

Diagnostic medical sonographer

What you’d do: Creating images or conducting tests to help physicians assess and diagnose medical conditions are all part of the job as a diagnostic medical sonographer.

What you’d need: An associate degree is the baseline, but many employers also require professional certification.

What you’d make: $31.73 per hour

Management analyst

What you’d do: Sometimes referred to as management consultants, management analysts propose ways to improve an organizations’ efficiency, advising managers on how to make their company more profitable through reduced costs and increased revenues.

What you’d need: A bachelor’s degree plus a few years of experience is generally required. The Certified Management Consultant (CMC) designation may improve your job prospects.

What you’d make: $29.71 per hour

Respiratory therapist

What you’d do: Breathe in; breathe out. You’ll probably be saying that a lot as a respiratory therapist, as your job is to care for patients who have trouble breathing.

What you’d need: Obtaining an associate degree is the typical route to getting this job, but some do have bachelor’s degrees.

What you’d make: $29.35 per hour

Physical therapist assistant

What you’d do: Working under the supervision of physical therapists, PTAs help patients who are recovering from injuries and illnesses regain movement and manage pain.

What you’d need: All you need is an associate degree to be a physical therapist assistant.

What you’d make: $26.75 per hour

Dietitian and nutritionist

What you’d do: As an expert in food and nutrition, you would advise people on what to eat in order to lead a healthy lifestyle or achieve a health-related goal.

What you’d need: In addition to your bachelor’s degree, you’ll also need to complete an internship.

What you’d make: $26.56 per hour

Radiologic technologist

What you’d do: Also known as radiographers, you would perform diagnostic imaging examinations, like X-rays, on patients.

What you’d need: An associate degree is sufficient for this job.

What you’d make: $25.65 per hour

Librarian

What you’d do: Love to read or have a passion for knowledge? Then a job as a librarian, helping people find information and conduct research, is for you.

What you’d need: A master’s degree is required for this role.

What you’d make: $23.26 per hour

Adult basic and secondary education teacher

What you’d do: Have some free time at night? You could teach basic and secondary education to adults at night classes. Job duties are similar to that of any teacher, where you create and carry out lesson plans and test and grade the work of your students.

What you’d need: A bachelor’s degree in addition to experience student teaching will gain you access to this job.

What you’d make: $23.01 per hour

Licensed practical (LPN) and licensed vocational nurse (LVN)

What you’d do: Working under the supervision of a registered nurse, LPNs and LVNs care for ill, injured, or recovering patients.

What you’d need: Holding a non-degree award from a postsecondary program will suffice.

What you’d make: $22.60 per hour

Mental health and substance abuse social worker

What you’d do: These social workers assess and treat people with mental, emotional, or substance abuse problems; heading activities like individual and group therapy, crisis intervention, case management, and client advocacy, prevention, and education.

What you’d need: All you need is a bachelor’s degree to be a social worker.

What you’d make: $22.37 per hour

Insurance sales agent

What you’d do: As the job title suggests, insurance sales agents sell various types of insurance to customers, sometimes traveling to meet with clients.

What you’d need: A high school diploma or GED is all you’ll need to score this job, but expect some on-the-job training when you start.

What you’d make: $20.96 per hour

Executive secretary

What you’d do: As an assistant to an executive, you would perform clerical functions like preparing correspondence, greeting visitors, arranging conference calls and meetings, handle information requests, and prepare expense reports.

What you’d need: You just need a high school diploma or equivalent to be a secretary, but you’ll need to work your way up, with five years of experience or so, to become an executive secretary.

What you’d make: $20.15 per hour

