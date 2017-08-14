Apple May Change Its Iconic App Store Icon and People Are Unhappy

Apple's product designs typically go unchallenged by the company's legion of loyal customers, but a recent tweak to the classic App Store icon in the company's most recent test version of iOS has users doing a double take on Twitter.

The icon's previous design—a pencil, paintbrush, and ruler arranged to look like the letter "A"—has raised nary an eyebrow in the past. But perhaps representing a more comprehensive redesign for the App Store , Apple is trying a different look in the impending iOS 11 and Mac OS High Sierra release. See for yourself:

New @AppStore icon. To clear this up: there's nothing wrong with incorporating implicit shadows in a glyph. This is just a bad glyph. pic.twitter.com/otf64i393J - Eli Schiff (@eli_schiff) August 14, 2017

By swapping out the pencil, paintbrush, and ruler (which has been simplified so much over the years that it now merely looks like a rectangle), the new icon leaves much to the user's interpretation. Still, there's one question that many people on Twitter have asked:

Why does the new App Store icon look like three popsicle sticks pic.twitter.com/99De2BUQyG - Cameron Szachta (@CameronSzachta) August 14, 2017

And when you look at them side-by-side, the comparison holds up pretty well.

Inspiration for new App Store icon: those popsicle stick bombs we used to throw at other kids pic.twitter.com/KtH8DIUN6t - Stephen Hall (@hallstephenj) August 14, 2017

As one iOS developer points out, the problem with the new icon may be "if it ain't broke, don't fix it."

It’s such a shame because the original iOS 11 redesigned App Store icon was actually nice, a modern simplification of what came before it. - Benjamin Mayo (@bzamayo) August 14, 2017

But to Apple's chief designer Jony Ive, the App Store icon may need to be redesigned because it harkens back to the operating system's skeuomorphic days, when apps were made to look like the physical objects they replaced. That design scheme was swept out—alongside former senior vice president of iOS Software Scott Forstall, who reportedly favored it—when Ive brought a flatter, more modern look to Apple's software symbols with iOS 7. The pencil, paintbrush, and ruler are remnants of that previous era, though not so easily erased.

What's rough about this new logo is it's double skeuomorphic – it's making reference to an old logo that actually meant something - Dan Blondell (@danblondell) August 14, 2017

But the beta Mac and iOS operating systems are still not final, so the icon designs could revert to previous versions.

On the bright side, however, a new (joke) icon appears to already be in the works for iOS 12.