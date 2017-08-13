Tech
Search
Flint water crisisBruno Mars Surprises Fans With $1 Million Donation to Flint Water Crisis
NETHERLANDS-ENTERTAINMENT-MTV-MUSIC-AWARDS-EMA
MoviesHorror Film ‘Annabelle: Creation’ Tops Box Office With $35 Million in its First Weekend
AMC theater New York
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
SoFiSoFi Is Being Sued by an Employee Claiming He Was Fired for Reporting Sexual Harassment
Fortune Brainstorm Tech 2017May 2-3, 2017: San Diego, CAAt our inaugural Brainstorm HEALTH conference, we focused on the best and brightest ideas in the digital health care revolution. In May, we’ll tackle how to speed up this disruption and seize t
Cybersecurity

Messaging Apps With Surveillance Malware Made It Onto Google Play Store

David Z. Morris
5:00 PM ET

Researchers at the security firm Lookout have identified a family of malicious smartphone apps, referred to as SonicSpy. At least three versions of the malware, which is able to remotely control infected phones, made it onto Google’s Play store.

Anyone who installs the compromised apps will find they have full messaging functionality. But in the background, according to Lookout, the apps are able to hijack a variety of basic phone functions. That includes making outbound calls, sending text messages, and harvesting call logs, contacts, and Wi-Fi data.

Related

Fortune Brainstorm Tech 2017May 2-3, 2017: San Diego, CAAt our inaugural Brainstorm HEALTH conference, we focused on the best and brightest ideas in the digital health care revolution. In May, we’ll tackle how to speed up this disruption and seize t
SoFiSoFi Is Being Sued by an Employee Claiming He Was Fired for Reporting Sexual Harassment
SoFi
SoFi Is Being Sued by an Employee Claiming He Was Fired for Reporting Sexual Harassment

According to Lookout, a developer, possibly based in Iraq, built over a thousand malicious messaging apps by weaving spy functions into the public source code for a legitimate (and quite popular) messenger app called Telegram. The developer rebranded the resulting apps with names including Soniac, Hulk Messenger, and (in an apparent bit of humor) Troy Chat. Those three were actually successfully listed on Google Play (googl), though they’ve since been pulled.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

In an email to Ars Technica, Lookout researcher Michael Flossman said that the apps might also be distributed through direct phishing texts with download links, or through non-Google app markets. For instance, there's still a listing for Soniac on a site called App Geyser.

“The actors behind this family have shown that they’re capable of getting their spyware into the official app store,” Lookout writes, “and its build process is automated.” That suggests similar deceptive apps could make it into the Play Store again.

The use of stealthy Android applications to spread malware is becoming increasingly common and sophisticated. While the SonicSpy trojanware looks fairly low-rent, researchers in May uncovered malware being distributed through the fairly polished and popular “Judy” series of cooking and lifestyle games, which had also outsmarted Google’s screening process.

According to Lookout, as many as 47 out of 1,000 Android devices has “encountered an app-based threat.”

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE