The Google logo is seen at the company's offices on August 21, 2014 in Berlin, Germany. Adam Berry Getty Images

The Google engineer who was fired after his critique of the company's diversity policy was made public compared his former workplace to a "cult."

James Damore was fired after his 10-page document, which expressed that women were inferior to men when it comes to writing software, was made public. In an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal , "Why I Was Fired by Google," Damore said that Google is "a particularly intense echo chamber because it is in the middle of Silicon Valley and is so life-encompassing as a place to work."

"Some even live on campus. For many, including myself, working at Google is a major part of their identity, almost like a cult with its own leaders and saints, all believed to righteously uphold the sacred motto of 'Don’t be evil,'" the op-ed read.

Damore argued that this created an environment where only certain opinions could be voiced. Damore added that his firing "neatly confirms that point."