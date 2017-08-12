Tech
Google

Fired Google Engineer: Tech Company Is ‘Like a Cult’

Lisa Marie Segarra
11:28 AM ET

The Google engineer who was fired after his critique of the company's diversity policy was made public compared his former workplace to a "cult."

James Damore was fired after his 10-page document, which expressed that women were inferior to men when it comes to writing software, was made public. In an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal, "Why I Was Fired by Google," Damore said that Google is "a particularly intense echo chamber because it is in the middle of Silicon Valley and is so life-encompassing as a place to work."

"Some even live on campus. For many, including myself, working at Google is a major part of their identity, almost like a cult with its own leaders and saints, all believed to righteously uphold the sacred motto of 'Don’t be evil,'" the op-ed read.

Damore argued that this created an environment where only certain opinions could be voiced. Damore added that his firing "neatly confirms that point."

