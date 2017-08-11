Travel
Search
Department StoresJ.C. Penney Shares Hit All-Time Low as Turnaround Fails
Fortune 500Amazon’s Ambitions for Food Tech Go Well Beyond Whole Foods
Amazon Go Grocery Store Eliminates Checkout And Lines
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Data SheetData Sheet—Friday, August 11, 2017
Grand opening of Trump International Hotel in Washington DC
Donald Trump, accompanied by, from left, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Trump, Tiffany Trump, Melania Trump, and Ivanka Trump, during the grand opening ceremony of the Trump International Hotel—Old Post Office in Washington, D.C. on Oct. 26, 2016. Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post/Getty Images
OneTime

Trump’s Washington Hotel Turns $2 Million Profit, Far Above Expectations

Tessa Berenson
7:37 AM ET

President Donald Trump's Washington, D.C. hotel has turned nearly a $2 million profit this year, far exceeding expectations.

The Trump International Hotel made $1.97 million in the first four months of 2017, the Washington Post reports, despite company projections that it would lose $2.1 million during that time period. That's a 192 percent improvement over what the Trump family predicted when the hotel opened last fall.

Guests in 2017 have spent an average of $652.98 a night, making it one of, if not the most expensive hotel in the city and beating company expectations by 57 percent. Visitors have spent $8.2 million on food and drinks this year, beating expectations by 37.2 percent.

“We are very proud of the success of the project,” the president’s son Eric Trump, who now runs the company with his brother, told the Post.

And there's still room for the hotel, a conversion of the Old Post Office Pavilion, to bring in even more money. It rented out less than half its rooms in the first half, posting an occupancy rate of 42.3 percent. The profitability of an upscale hotel typically peaks at an occupancy rate of around 78%, according to recent industry research.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE