Leadership
Search
North KoreaHow War With North Korea Would Impact the Global Commodity Trade
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-SECURITY
Most Powerful WomenWhy Everyone Is Watching This Twitter War Between a Congresswoman and NRA Rep
2016 Concordia Summit Convenes World Leaders To Discuss The Power Of Partnerships - Day 1
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
NintendoNintendo Hit With Patent Lawsuit Over Switch Controller Design
Cyber Security Concerns In The Global Wake of Hacking Threat
In this photo illustration, The Google logo is projected onto a man on August 09, 2017 in London, England. Leon Neal Getty Images
Most Powerful Women

James Damore’s Twitter Profile Compares Google to Soviet Forced Labor Camps

Valentina Zarya
1:01 PM ET

A day after being fired from his software engineering job at Google (googl), software engineer James Damore created a Twitter (twtr) account with a pointed handle: @Fired4Truth.

The account has become a platform for Damore, who was terminated after his memo questioning Google's pro-diversity policies went viral, to plead his case and retweet the opinions of his supporters. He has also used it to tweet a link to a fundraiser to "help James get back on his feet."

On Thursday he used the account to show off his new profile photo, in which he wears a t-shirt with the word "Goolag" on it. It's a nod to Google, his former employer, and implies that the tech company stifles free speech much the same way that Josef Stalin did in Soviet Russia.

Subscribe to the Broadsheet, Fortune’s daily newsletter on powerful women.

The tweets drew fire from many of Damore's fellow Twitter users—and no wonder. According to data from jobs site Glassdoor, Damore likely made upwards of $150,000 working as a Google engineer. Meanwhile, an estimated 43 million Americans lived below the poverty line in 2015, with no online fundraisers to help them make ends meet. And comparing his former employer to the Gulag, the Russian agency that oversaw the Soviet labor camps, looks even worse for Damore: Workers in Siberian labor camps in the 1930s were unpaid and more or less slaves—1.7 million Russians died in the camps due to illness, starvation, or execution.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE