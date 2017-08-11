Why Everyone Is Watching This Twitter War Between a Congresswoman and NRA Rep

MPW
Valentina Zarya
1:04 PM ET

A Twitter argument between gun rights spokeswoman Dana Loesch and Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-NY) is going viral.

It all started with Loesch's response to a Twitter user who posted about the death of Philando Castile, who was shot by police officers last July. The user pointed out that the National Rifle Association (NRA) did not address the tragedy—even though Castile was in possession of a legal firearm at the time of the shooting and the association typically speaks up in such cases.

Loesch responded, saying that Castile was "in possession of a controlled substance and a firearm simultaneously."

The tweet caught the attention of Rice, who saw the comment as a mischaracterization of NRA's inaction: "So if a white guy was shot dead during a routine stop with a legal gun & a joint in his car, NRA would stay silent?" (Castile was African-American.)

Rice then proceeded to call Loesch and the NRA "domestic security threats."

Loesch responded with a series of tweets.

Rice has yet to reply, but the exchange has served to bring Castile's death and the larger debate over gun control back into the national spotlight.

Follow FORTUNE