MPW
Search
Brainstorm HealthBrainstorm Health Daily: August 10, 2017
facebook watchFacebook’s New Video Service Can’t Compete With YouTube
YouTube app on digital devices
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Stock marketTop Economist: Get Ready for a Stock Market Drop
Dow Jones Industrials Average Reaches A Four Year High
Most Powerful Women

Taylor Swift Finally Took the Stand in the Groping Trial. Here’s What She Said

Valentina Zarya
12:44 PM ET

After three days of proceedings, Taylor Swift finally testified against her alleged assaulter Thursday morning.

The pop star insisted that David Mueller, the disc jockey who allegedly put his hand under her dress and grabbed her naked backside during a meet-and-greet photo shoot in 2013, did so intentionally.

"What Mr. Mueller did was very intentional," Swift said during cross-examination by Mueller's attorney. "I'm not going to allow you or your client to make me feel in any way that this is my fault because it isn't," she said, referring to the fact that Mueller was let go from his $150,000 a year radio job after her team reported the incident.

Subscribe to the Broadsheet, Fortune’s daily newsletter on powerful women.

Mueller claims that their interaction was just "jostling" for a photo and that he “felt what appeared to be or seemed to be a rib cage or a rib, ribs.”

The Denver DJ brought a suit against Swift in 2015, claiming that Swift's false accusation cost him his job. He is seeking $3 million in damages. The singer is countersuing for assault and battery. "It was horrifying and shocking and we had never experienced anything like it," she said.

With respect to his firing, she felt no remorse. "I am being blamed for the unfortunate events of his life that are a product of his decisions and not mine," she said Thursday. She is seeking $1 in damages.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE