Taylor Swift Finally Took the Stand in the Groping Trial. Here’s What She Said

After three days of proceedings , Taylor Swift finally testified against her alleged assaulter Thursday morning.

The pop star insisted that David Mueller, the disc jockey who allegedly put his hand under her dress and grabbed her naked backside during a meet-and-greet photo shoot in 2013, did so intentionally.

"What Mr. Mueller did was very intentional," Swift said during cross-examination by Mueller's attorney. "I'm not going to allow you or your client to make me feel in any way that this is my fault because it isn't," she said, referring to the fact that Mueller was let go from his $150,000 a year radio job after her team reported the incident.

Mueller claims that their interaction was just "jostling" for a photo and that he “felt what appeared to be or seemed to be a rib cage or a rib, ribs.”

The Denver DJ brought a suit against Swift in 2015, claiming that Swift's false accusation cost him his job. He is seeking $3 million in damages. The singer is countersuing for assault and battery. "It was horrifying and shocking and we had never experienced anything like it," she said.

With respect to his firing, she felt no remorse. "I am being blamed for the unfortunate events of his life that are a product of his decisions and not mine," she said Thursday. She is seeking $1 in damages .