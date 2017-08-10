Taylor Swift’s Mom Testifies In Groping Case: I Wanted to ‘Vomit and Cry’

Taylor Swift 's mom gave an emotional testimony Wednesday about her daughter's alleged assault .

In recalling the incident to the jury, Andrea Swift said that the pop star told her about what transpired after a 2013 concert in Denver, Colo. “Mom, a guy just grabbed my ass,” Swift recalls her daughter saying. She later said she was “upset to the point of feeling like I wanted to vomit and cry at the same time."

The "guy" in question is Denver DJ David Mueller; he denies groping the singer and sued her in 2015 her over the accusation, claiming that it cost him his job. Mueller is seeking $3 million in damages (he earned $150,000 per year at his job at the radio station).

Taylor Swift is countersuing for assault and battery, seeking $1. She wants her alleged assaulter to serve "as an example to other women who may resist publicly reliving similar outrageous and humiliating acts,” her lawsuit says.

The alleged groping occurred during a photoshoot at a fan meet-and-greet; the photo has been made public by gossip blog TMZ, despite a judge's ruling that dissemination of the photo would "significantly complicate jury selection."

Mueller has acknowledged that he "came into contact with part of [Taylor's] body, but “felt what appeared to be or seemed to be a rib cage or a rib, ribs.” The singer, refutes this: "It was not an accident, it was completely intentional, and I have never been so sure of anything in my life," Swift said in an earlier deposition . “Right as the moment came for us to pose for the photo, he took his hand and put it up my dress and grabbed onto my a‑‑ cheek and no matter how much I scooted over it was still there,” she continued .