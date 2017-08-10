Travel
Search
Bank of EnglandThis Major Currency Will Still Contain Animal Fat Despite Protests
Fortune 500AMD’s Super Chip, the Threadripper, Arrives to Rave Reviews
AMD announcement in San Francisco, California, Wednesday, August 17, 2016. (Photo by Paul Sakuma Photography) www.paulsakuma.com
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Bill AckmanADP CEO Likens Bill Ackman to ‘Spoiled Brat’ in Scathing Interview
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. Executives Testify At Senate Hearing On Drug Prices
Priceline

Priceline CEO: Travel Is Growing Greater Than the Global GDP

Susie Gharib
1:27 PM ET

What’s going on with the stock of Priceline Group?

Shares got hammered after the online travel firm released its latest quarterly numbers. Even though revenues and profits came in much better than analyst estimates, the company gave a disappointing outlook for the rest of the year saying, “growth rates will decelerate.” Investors bailed out of the stock with Priceline tumbling nearly 7% to $1,867. Until now, Priceline had been trading at record levels, above $2,000 a share, for a yearly gain of nearly 40%.

Speaking with analysts after the earnings announcement, Priceline’s new CEO Glenn Fogel responded to concerns about the company’s forecast, saying, “The deceleration in the growth rate is consistent with our long-term trends and expectation for the business given our size now. And I’d like to say that the factors that have propelled us to where we are now are still intact.”

Ahead of that news, Fogel talked with Susie Gharib at Fortune’s Brainstorm Tech conference and described those factors that have been driving growth at Priceline. “Over time we’ve been able to bring together things in technology that have helped make travel easier for people. And that’s what people want. They want to do their travel really in a way that’s seamless, easy, and it’s the right trip at the right time and at the right price.”

Priceline has come a long way since the 1990s with William Shatner as the company’s spokesman and asking customers to “name their own price.” Priceline has been getting bigger and bigger. Today it is ranked at 268 on the Fortune 500’s list of America’s biggest companies. It has revenues of $10 billion and operations in 225 countries. In addition to Priceline’s namesake platform, the company owns other major brands like Kayak.com, Booking.com, OpenTable, Rentalcars.com, Asia’s Agoda, and Cheapflights.

When it comes to concerns about President Trump’s travel ban, Fogel is confident that Priceline can keep up the momentum. “There’s always going to be ups and downs. Something’s always going to be happening somewhere around the world,” he says. “So while something may be happening in one country or territory, people will travel to a different area.”

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE